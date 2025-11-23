Landry Shamet injury: Latest on Knicks G’s shoulder, more

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after an injury against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet will be reevaluated in the next few days after suffering a shoulder injury during Saturday night’s loss to the Orlando Magic.

Starting in place of the injured OG Anunoby, Shamet collided with Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs near midcourt during the first quarter. He immediately clutched his right shoulder and bounded off the court and to the Knicks’ locker room while being escorted by a team trainer.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown said that he did not have much intel on the severity of the injury after divulging the reevaluation schedule. Shamet will travel with the team back to New York for their next game, which is scheduled for Monday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

The concern, however, is abundantly clear. This is the same shoulder that the veteran guard dislocated during the preseason last year, prompting the Knicks to waive him. He was re-signed by the team in December after making a full recovery, and made his season debut on Dec. 23.

Shamet had been averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 42.4% from three-point range as a key rotational player this season, which included a career-high 36 points last Friday against the Miami Heat.

Now, the Knicks are contending with yet another injury to a notable contributor. They had already escaped disaster when star point guard Jalen Brunson missed limited time with an ankle injury, but Anunoby remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered on Nov. 14.

Backup guard Miles McBride missed Saturday’s game in Orlando due to illness.

Josh Hart figures to step in at the small forward spot for the time being. The veteran glue guy has yet to start a game this season, averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 26.1 minutes per night — a significant drop from the league-leading 37.6 minutes per game he averaged last season.

For more on Landry Shamet and the Knicks, visit AMNY.com