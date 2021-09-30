Latest Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Gives Two Massive Bonuses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Caesars Sportsbook is back for Week 4 NFL action with a pair of outstanding offers. Both are available for the weekend’s opening game, an AFC battle between the Jaguars and Bengals, while one offer will be available throughout the entire slate of action.

By using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF, bettors can lock in a massive $5,000 risk-free first bet and also jump in for one final opportunity at securing a free NFL jersey with a $100 wager. This promo code brings a pair of what are arguably the best and most creative bonuses available in any online sports betting market.

Throughout the month of September, Caesars Sportsbook has offered bettors a free NFL jersey at NFL Shop for simply making $100 in total pro football wagers. With the calendar about to flip to October, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Jaguars represents the final opportunity to get in on this deal. That said, those who wager any time this weekend for the first time can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to trigger a $5,000 risk-free first bet and catch a number of outstanding Week 4 boosts.

Use the state-based links above or below and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to get these deals.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for $5,000 Risk-Free, NFL Jersey

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers two outstanding bonuses. The first is a $5,000 risk-free first bet that is available to all new depositing players this weekend. Simply sign up, deposit at least $10, and wager that amount free of risk. That said, Caesars offers the most aggressive free bet on the legal sports betting market, one that can top out at $5,000. So, if you’re looking to go big this weekend, the opportunity certainly exists.

More immediately, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code also delivers a free NFL jersey for Thursday Night Football. This game marks the absolute last opportunity to grab this bonus, but those who jump in tonight and wager at least $100 on the game will receive a $150 gift card to NFL Shop via email. Even if the $100 wager loses, bettors get the gift card, and would theoretically turn a dollar for dollar profit.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 4 Bonuses

No online sportsbook offers more odds boosts on top games than Caesars Sportsbook. Daily super boosts offer enhanced odds on likely to hit outcomes, while secondary boosts provide outstanding value. For Thursday Night Football, bettors can grab Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow each to eclipse 199.5 passing yards at +100 odds.

For context, Burrow has hit that number in two of his first three starts, averaging roughly 213 passing yards per game. Lawrence has also hit the number in two of three games and is coming off a 332-yard effort last weekend while averaging nearly 227 yards per game.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF also provides dozens of other boosts across a number of sports.

How to Sign Up

Getting started is easy and only takes a moment. Bettors in states such as Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado, New Jersey, Michigan, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana can grab these deals by following these steps.