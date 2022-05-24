Latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code: 40+ odds boosts, $1,100 risk-free

The present Caesars Sportsbook promo code on offer below welcomes new users to Caesars with an impressive no-risk first wager. The industry giant did well by its future patrons in promoting this bonus now, with such a packed slate of games to choose from this week. Consequently, registrants may pick any bet type in any gaming market for their $1,100 risk-free initial bet.

Sign-ups trigger a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,100 through Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

Serious bettors know that having myriad options on the betting slate is an advantage, especially when those games are meaningful. As such, the lineups used and effort given is more predictable, making life easier for the person placing the wager. This final week of May provides a deluge of sports fitting that bill. The bettor can make their huge risk-free pick from the NBA or NHL Playoffs or even the Champions League Final on Saturday in Paris. In fact, since the $1,100 worry-free wager picked up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR has no gaming market restrictions, new players could bet an MLB game or any other niche market available in the app.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Promises $1,100 Zero-Risk Wager

At this time of year, it only makes sense that sports bettors are shopping around for elite sign-up bonuses. Caesars Sportsbook answers the bell with their current incentive, which promises a $1,100 no-risk initial bet. With a busy calendar of games, all viable options for this splash wager, many are signing up.

Players who pick a winner with their bonus wager receive their profits in the form of cash, an important detail. After all, many other promotions force the patron to playthrough their bonus winnings in order to make it theirs. With this incentive, the money is immediately available to withdraw or bet further anywhere in the app, as the user chooses.

Invariably, some sign-ups will lose their first wager, triggering the promised insurance. Consequently, those unlucky registrants are still protected by Caesars Sportsbook, which reimburses them up to $1,100 in bonus money. That way, the player’s loss is wiped away and they get a fresh shot at picking a winner.

Simple Walkthrough for Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Making this deal even more enticing is the fact that Caesars ensured it was extremely easy to secure. There aren’t any of the usual hoops to jump through, as they made the acquisition process short and sweet. Just follow these four simple steps and you’ll be awaiting a potential huge payday in just minutes:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to begin signing up for a new Caesars account. On the landing page opened by the links, you will also be prompted to enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to activate the discussed bonus.

or any link on this page to begin signing up for a new Caesars account. On the landing page opened by the links, you will also be prompted to enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to activate the discussed bonus. Secondly, complete the successful registration of your new Caesars Sportsbook account. You will need to enter simple informational requests like your name, address, and date of birth.

After that, deposit money successfully into your account, ensuring it is enough to cover your risk-free first bet. You are free to use any of Caesars Sportsbook’s listed deposit methods, each one secure.

Finally, make your risk-free first bet, keeping in mind that Caesars refunds you up to $1,100 in bonus money if you lose.

You can collect this deal in AZ, CO, NY, NJ, MI, IA, IL, IN, TN, WV, VA, and LA.

Today’s Best Odds Boosts from Caesars in Multiple Sports

Caesars Sportsbook has a well-earned reputation for taking solid care of its patrons, new and old. Obviously, the aforementioned $1,100 no-risk bet is a great start, but it’s what happens next that is the clincher. Once on-board, new users will find a wide array of other incentivized bonuses waiting under the Promos and Boosts tabs. Here waits promotions like odds boosts, risk-free wagers, profit boosts, and deposit matches, all ripe for the plucking.

The first mentioned of those, the daily odds boosts, are a series of predetermined wagers with enhanced odds. There are dozens of these housed under the Boosts tab each day, with boost options from various sports. Here are some of today’s odds boosts found on the app in different sports that Caesars offers:

MLB – Giancarlo Stanton and Adley Rutschman each hit a home run on 5/24, boosted from +2600 to +2800.

– Giancarlo Stanton and Adley Rutschman each hit a home run on 5/24, boosted from +2600 to +2800. NBA – Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic each make 5+ 3-pointers on 5/24, boosted from +393 to +450.

NHL – Artemi Panarin and Nino Niederreiter each score a goal on 5/24, boosted from +950 to +1100.

Soccer – Sadio Mane first goalscorer in Real Madrid vs. Liverpool on 5/28, boosted from +550 to +650.

It’s certainly clear now that some odds boosts make a marked alteration to the original odds. Others, barely make a dent in the original odds. You can typically test how much a boost actually helps you. To do this, simply add a boost’s components individually into your betslip and compare.

