Latest on Ben Simmons, Knicks rumors

Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been linked with veteran guard Ben Simmons to bolster the depth of their backcourt, but they have yet to offer him a contract.

SNY’s Ian Begley was the first to relay that New York has not submitted a formal offer shortly after Marc Stein reported that Simmons rejected a deal sent over by Leon Rose and Co.

Simmons is currently a free agent and is reportedly questioning his future in the NBA after seven seasons and failed expectations. The former No. 1 overall pick failed to stick in Philadelphia with the 76ers and was traded to the Nets in the James Harden deal during the 2021-22 season.

He appeared in just 90 games across three different seasons with the Nets and averaged 6.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He was bought out last season and finished up with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Knicks are looking for one more guard to add to their rotation under new head coach Mike Brown. Jordan Clarkson should serve as Mikal Bridges’ primary backup at the shooting-guard spot. At point guard, however, Jalen Brunson’s backups consist of Duece McBride and Tyler Kolek.

Per Begley, the Knicks have also explored reuniting with Landry Shamet, who spent last season with the team. Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has also been linked with the team. The 32-year-old has played for four different teams over the last four years, most recently averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists per game in 24 contests with the Washington Wizards. He was the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics.

