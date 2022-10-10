Quantcast
Jets

Lawyer charged in bottle throwing incident at Jets vs. Browns game

By AP
Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20 for allegedly tossing a beer bottle on the field at the Jets game against the Browns, apparently targeting Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (picutred).
AP Photo/David Richard, File

An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month against the Jets has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. He was charged on Thursday.

Haslam was struck by the bottle as he walked off the field and headed toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Miller was detained by security guards when he tried to leave the stadium, according to cleveland.com.

Haslam was not injured.

The Browns are considering banning Miller from attending games.

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is the sports editor of amNewYork.

