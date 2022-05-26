LeSean McCoy on Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy: “There’s a reason he isn’t a head coach”

Eric Bieniemy has been the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018.

For the last four seasons, when teams look around for potential next head coaches, he is usually the top choice among many NFL analysts and fans.

Yet as Kansas City moves on to the fifth year of the Bieniemy/Andy Reid structure, not a single team has looked to hire him.

Bieniemy has interviewed 14 different times for head coaching jobs around the league. No offer has ever been made.

Former Chief, LeSean McCoy is not surprised by the lack of attention given to the OC.

In an interview with I Am Athlete, McCoy sounded off on his time with the Chiefs and what led to his departure in 2019.

“There’s a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is,” McCoy said.

McCoy added that Bieniemy was the reason his time in Kansas City ended.

The topic of Eric Bieniemy has been a large subject over the last few months.

When former Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against some teams and the league for remaining “rife with racism”, Bieniemy’s name was mentioned throughout an entire section of the lawsuit.

The suit mentions that “Mr. Bieniemy has the pedigree, track record and reputation to make him a sought-after Head Coach,”.

Despite Flores’ using Bieniemy as an example, this is not the first time we’ve heard from people around the NFL giving context and reasoning to why teams have seemingly passed on Bieniemy.

Back in 2021, there were multiple reports of Bieniemy not interviewing well with NFL organizations.

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have both lobbied for Bieniemy to get a shot for some team, it’s clear that most NFL organizations have not been impressed with the former Colorado standout.

Perhaps next offseason will be the year Bieniemy gets his shot.

