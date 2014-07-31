LeSean McCoy tops fantasy football rankings

Fantasy football rankings are a great way to instill objective guidance in what can become a very frenzied and emotional draft process. But, at the end of the day, one person’s rankings should only be treated as a starting point.

From my rankings, you can get a sense of some players I rate higher than most (for example, DeMarco Murray, C.J. Spiller and Toby Gerhart), as well as some of the positions I tend to prioritize (tight end) or de-emphasize (quarterback) relative to others.

But, please keep in mind that it is still early in the preseason process, and that the rankings assume a “standard” 10-person league with 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, and 1 flex. The players you should be drafting may differ considerably depending upon the unique settings of your league. Ultimately, you would also still be wise to trust your own judgment to ensure your team is comprised of players you have faith in to perform.

TOP 50

1. LeSean McCoy (RB, Eagles)

2. Jamaal Charles (RB, Chiefs)

3. Adrian Peterson (RB, Vikings)

4. Matt Forte (RB, Bears)

5. Eddie Lacy (RB, Packers)

6. Jimmy Graham (TE, Saints)

7. Calvin Johnson (WR, Lions)

8. DeMarco Murray (RB, Cowboys)

9. Demaryius Thomas (WR, Broncos)

10. A.J. Green (WR, Bengals)

11. Dez Bryant (WR, Cowboys)

12. Marshawn Lynch (RB, Seahawks)

13. Arian Foster (RB, Texans)

14. Montee Ball (RB, Broncos)

15. LeVeon Bell (RB, Steelers)

16. Giovani Bernard (RB, Bengals)

17. Julio Jones (WR, Falcons)

18. Rob Gronkowski (TE, Patriots)

19. Peyton Manning (QB, Broncos)

20. C.J. Spiller (RB, Bills)

21. Zac Stacy (RB, Rams)

22. Brandon Marshall (WR, Bears)

23. Aaron Rodgers (QB, Packers)

24. Drew Brees (QB, Saints)

25. Doug Martin (RB, Bucs)

26. Ryan Mathews (RB, Chargers)

27. Alfred Morris (RB, Redskins)

28. Julius Thomas (TE, Broncos)

29. Alshon Jeffery (WR, Bears)

30. Jordy Nelson (WR, Packers)

31. Randall Cobb (WR, Packers)

32. Antonio Brown (WR, Steelers)

33. Vincent Jackson (WR, Bucs)

34. Andre Ellington (RB, Cardinals)

35. Reggie Bush (RB, Lions)

36. Toby Gerhart (RB, Jaguars)

37. Ben Tate (RB, Browns)

38. Keenan Allen (WR, Chargers)

39. Andre Johnson (WR, Texans)

40. Victor Cruz (WR, Giants)

41. Larry Fitzgerald (WR, Cardinals)

42. Frank Gore (RB, 49ers)

43. Chris Johnson (RB, Jets)

44. Roddy White (WR, Falcons)

45. Pierre Garcon (WR, Redskins)

46. Andrew Luck (QB, Colts)

47. Wes Welker (WR, Broncos)

48. Percy Harvin (WR, Seahawks)

49. DeSean Jackson (WR, Redskins)

50. Bishop Sankey (RB, Titans)