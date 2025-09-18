Red Bulls start Lewis Morgan re-aggravates quad injury, will miss Saturday vs. Montreal

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2024/11/23: Lewis Morgan (9) of Red Bulls controls the ball during MLS Eastern Conference semifinal game NYCFC against Red Bulls at Citi Field. Red Bulls won 2 – 0 and progressed to play in the Eastern Conference final. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York Red Bulls star Lewis Morgan’s injury-riddled 2025 season took another wrong turn this week, as head coach Sandro Schwarz confirmed on Thursday that he will miss Saturday’s match at Montreal after reaggravating the quad injury that has kept him sidelined since June.

Schwarz said that the 28-year-old winger will be undergoing an MRI after suffering the setback during his individual work this week.

The Scottish international was on the cusp of making his return in Montreal after the Red Bulls tabbed the other side of the international break earlier this month as his target date. However, they opted to hold him out for their loss on Saturday in Portland, citing the turf field, which could potentially reaggravate the injury.

Morgan has appeared in just three matches this season, halting any momentum that came after winning Major League Soccer‘s Comeback Player of the Year last season. He scored 13 goals with seven assists in league play after a 2023 season was derailed by a hip injury that ultimately needed surgery and limited him to just five matches.

He injured his knee following the first match of the year, which ultimately required surgery. After just two games back, he injured his quad in late June.

Time is running out for Morgan and the Red Bulls, who could use the star winger’s skill set. With four games left in the regular season, they are two points out of a playoff spot, with ninth-place Chicago holding a game in hand. The franchise’s current North American record of 15-straight playoff appearances is in serious jeopardy, as they have won just three of their last 13 league games.

