Liberty re-sign Swin Cash for remainder of season

The Liberty have cashed in to bring back one of their veteran leaders.

Swin Cash, who was waived by the Liberty on May 11 in order for the team to meet salary cap requirements, has been signed for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

“The sacrifice Swin made in order to help put the best possible team on the court this year, while also building toward our future, is reflective of her leadership, why she is the consummate teammate, and respected as one of the greatest to play the game,” team president Isiah Thomas said.

Per league rules, the Liberty were required to wait a minimum of 10 days before Cash was eligible to re-sign with the team.

In her return to the Liberty, Cash tallied six points in 14:15 minutes in an 85-79 matinee overtime loss to her former team, the Atlanta Dream, Tuesday morning at the Garden.

“It’s wonderful to finally be back on the court with my teammates,” Cash said. “… I think it’s going to be a great year for the Liberty, and I’m happy to be part of that!”

Entering her 15th WNBA season, Cash holds career averages of 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The Liberty (2-2) next host the Minnesota Lynx (3-0) at 8 p.m. May 31.