Liberty’s Tina Charles earns 4th weekly honor of season

Tina Charles averaged 23.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the Liberty’s last three games. Photo Credit: Padma Lakshmi via Twitter; Paul Bruinooge for Patrick McMullan

Tina Charles is at it again.

The four-time All-Star and New York Liberty forward has been named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Charles’ four weekly honors already ranks tied for second-most in a single season, and her 18 career honors ranks third in league history.

The honor, announced Monday, was for games played June 20 through June 26. During that time, Charles averaged 23.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the Liberty’s last three games. For the season, she leads the league in scoring (22.3 ppg) and rebounding (9.9 rpg).

The Eastern Conference-leading Liberty (10-5) begin a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Lynx (13-2) at Wednesday in Minneapolis.