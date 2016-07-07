Liberty’s Tina Charles is top player for third straight week

The four-time All-Star and 2012 MVP has helped lift her team to a conference-leading 12-6 record.

Tina Charles has been the Eastern Conference Player of the Week five times this season. Photo Credit: New Line Cinema / Matt Kennedy

Tina Charles has made history.

For the third consecutive week, the New York Liberty forward on Wednesday was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week. The honor, awarded for games played June 27 through July 3, was Charles’ fifth accolade of 2016 and the 19th in her seven-year career — matching a WNBA single-season record.

Throughout that span, Charles led the league in scoring (29 ppg) and ranked second among Eastern Conference players in rebounding (9.5 rpg) as the Liberty went 2-1.

The four-time All-Star and 2012 MVP has helped lift her team to a conference-leading 12-6 record.