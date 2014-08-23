Hollins doesn’t plan to limit Nets veterans’ minutes

Kevin Garnett ought to like this: Nets coach Lionel Hollins has no intention on limiting his time on the court, or that of any of his other veterans for that matter, in the upcoming season.

“Everyone’s going to play whatever minutes they deserve to play,” Hollins told amNewYork while observing the U.S. men’s basketball team practice at the PNY Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hollins’ designs on a meritocratic system of using his players in his first season at the helm in Brooklyn could lead to an expanded role for Mason Plumlee. The 24-year-old center, currently competing for a spot on Team USA, said his expectation for himself is a “breakout” second NBA season. Hollins would love for that to happen, and suspects Plumlee’s role with the Nets will increase.

“I hope it will,” Hollins said, “but until we get started, you never know.”