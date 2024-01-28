Lions-49ers betting promos: Over $3,500 in bonuses for NFC Championship

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of Lions-49ers betting promos to wager on the NFC Championship. First, new customers can sign up with the welcome bonuses on this page. You will then have access to additional NFL bonuses for the big game on Sunday night.

The Lions are seven-point underdogs on the road. It’s been a fun year for Detroit fans, but they have to pull off an upset for a shot at trip to Las Vegas. We recommend having multiple sportsbook apps in order to shop around for Lions-49ers betting promos and find the best odds.

Best Lions-49ers Betting Promos on Sunday

Lions-49ers Betting Promos Promo Code New-User Offer BetMGM AMNY158 Bet $5, Get $158 bonus Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 Wager Up to $1,000 Bet365 AMNYXLM $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net DraftKings Sportsbook N/A Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook N/A Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Sign up for following Lions-49ers betting promos by using our links and the necessary promo code. You will be asked to enter basic information to verify your identity and age. Then, make a deposit using an accepted banking method and place your first wager. Be aware of the terms and conditions for the best chance at making a profit.

BetMGM: Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK GET A $158 BONUS! CLAIM NOW PROMO CODE: AMNY158 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. BET $5, GET $158!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to sign up with our BetMGM bonus code AMNY158. New customers can score a $158 bonus after placing a $5 bet on the 49ers vs. Lions. There is also a parlay insurance offer available on the app.

Caesars: Wager Up to $1,000 on the Lions-49ers

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Sign up here using our Caesars promo code AMNY81000. Start with a wager up to $1,000 on the spread, total, or any player prop. If this wager loses, you will be sent a bonus bet as a refund. Then, check out some of the following odds boosts.

Brock Purdy over 299.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs: +235

Jahmyr Gibbs over 99.5 rush + receiving yards and a TD: +500

Sam LaPorta scores the first TD in the Lions-49ers game: +1300

Christian McCaffrey over 124.5 rush + receiving yards and a TD: +105

Bet365: $2K Safety Net or $150 NFL Bonus

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Click here to use our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM and pick between two Lions-49ers betting promos. Either secure a $150 bonus with a $5 wager or bet up to $2,000 with the first-bet safety net. There are also several SGP boosts available for the game.

Christian McCaffrey has 25+ receiving yards, 75+ rushing yards and scores a TD (+150)

49ers and Lions score 20+ points, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 75+ receiving yards, McCaffrey has 75+ rushing yards (+300)

DraftKings: Bet $5 for a $200 Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here on DraftKings Sportsbook to unlock the best welcome offer. New customers can place a $5 bet on the NFC Championship to get $200 in bonus bets. Users also have access to a profit boost pack on Sunday. There are two 30% profit boosts. One is for a pregame wager, while the other can be applied to a live bet.

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFC Title Game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Click here to activate the FanDuel offer and start with a $5 bet on the Lions vs. 49ers. No matter the result, you will get $150 in bonus bets. And a no-sweat same-game parlay can be used for the NFC title game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.