Lions-Packers betting promos: Get set for TNF with 5 top-rated sportsboks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Thursday Night Football is here to kick off NFL Week 4 and these Lions-Packers betting promos can help new players get started. Instead of taking a chance on this unpredictable matchup, bettors can start off with easy winners.

New players who take advantage of these Lions-Packers betting promos will have the chance to claim the best Thursday Night Football offers. Bet on NFL Week 4 with bonus bets and other great offers.

Lions-Packers Betting Promos: Claim the Best TNF Offers

The best Lions-Packers betting promos will provide bettors with easy bonuses for Thursday Night Football. These offers are arriving at the perfect time for a few different reasons. First off, the Thursday games are always unpredictable. It’s a short week so health and preparation aren’t the same for a typical NFL game. Not to mention, this is a divisional game which adds another layer of uncertainty to the mix. The Lions and Packers are battling for first place in the NFC North.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Start With $350 in Bonuses

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo will unlock two types of bonuses for new players this weekend. First off, new users will need to bet $5 on the Lions or Packers tonight. This will unlock a $200 instant bonus. Bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on any available market. In addition to these bonus bets, players will get three no-sweat NFL bets worth up to $50 each. That’s a total of $350 in bonuses for the NFL this weekend.

Click here and create a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook to win $350 in bonuses for Lions-Packers.

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook App to Win $200 Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

The FanDuel Sportsbook app will unlock $200 in bonuses for new players on Lions-Packers tonight. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more, and bet $5 in the app to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed. These bonus bets are a great way to get started. This provides new players with a chance to test out the easy-to-use app. Download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store to any iOS or Android device, respectively.

Get started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo by clicking here and turn a $5 wager on the Lions or Packers into $200 in bonuses.

Bet $1, Get $365 on Bet365 Sportsbook

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

This bet365 Sportsbook promo is an easy way to start stacking up bonus bets before the weekend really starts. Anyone who bets $1 or more on Thursday Night Football tonight will win $365 in bonuses. It doesn’t matter who wins when the Lions and Packers take the field. No matter what happens in tonight’s game, bettors will win these bonuses. It’s the perfect head start before a full weekend of NFL and college football action.

Use this link and bet $1 to win $365 in bonuses on bet365 Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Claim $1K Thursday Night Football Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes for NFL bettors ahead of Thursday Night Football. By signing up with promo code AMNY81000, new users will unlock a $1,000 first bet. Place a real money wager on the Lions or Packers tonight. Any losses on that first bet will be backed up by this new promo. In other words, someone who loses on a $1,000 bet will get $1,000 back in bonus bets. Don’t forget to check out the daily odds boosts for different offers on tonight’s game as well.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to activate this $1,000 first bet for Lions vs. Packers.

BetMGM Sportsbook Unlocks $1,500 Lions-Packers Offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

This BetMGM Sportsbook offer will provide bettors with a flexible way to bet on Lions-Packers tonight. Anyone who signs up now and claims this offer can bet up to $1,500 on the game. If that bet loses, players will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets. For example, a $500 loss would trigger $500 back in bonus bets. It’s that simple when it comes to this Thursday Night Football offer.

Click this link to set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start with a $1,500 first bet on Lions-Packers or any other game this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.