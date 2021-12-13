Lock in the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for newest bonuses

If you have yet to sign up and lock in the best overall Caesars Sportsbook promo code, then this week looks like a good time to do it. With two key NFL primetime matchups and full slates of NBA, NHL, and college basketball action, a busy December sports schedule this week presents numerous opportunities to wager and win.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF locks in a $1,001 first bet match this week, while all bettors can score a free NBA jersey or other league merchandise.

While these two headline offers present big-time value, the daily game, parlay, and player prop boosts partnered up with other free bet and profit boost specials provide hundreds of dollars in added sports betting value.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to get a $1,001 first bet match and more for a huge week of December sports.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYRF Bet Match and More

Let’s take a look at some of the in-app promos to start the week currently available before detailing the NBA jersey and bet match offers:

Monday Night Millions: wager on Monday Night Football to enter for a chance at a $10 million grand prize

The Longest Yards: earn a free bet equal to the longest touchdown your team scores in MNF for the Rams vs. Cardinals game

Risk-free same game parlay: bet any Knicks vs. Warriors same game parlay Tuesday free of risk, up to $25

Look for more specials to be added throughout the week as Thursday Night Football and the college football bowl season kick off.

As for the free NBA jersey, those who opt-in via the promos tab can wager $100+ on NBA action. By doing so, Caesars Sportsbook will send out a gift card code for the NBA store which can be used to purchase $150 of gear online.

Finally, as for the bet match, Caesars will issue a free bet of up to $1,001 to match the total value of your first wager.

Use Top Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code This Week

To get started and begin betting this week, complete the following steps:

Use the state links located in this article. The app is available in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona Michigan, Iowa, an Indiana. It will soon arrive as an NY sports betting app.

Clicking the link will activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF.

Place a $10+ first deposit.

Make a $10+ first wager. It will be matched up to $1,001.

Place bets using the remainder of the available Caesars betting markets.

The Best Odds and More

Perhaps the most underrated feature of the Caesars Sportsbook experience is the odds boosts. On Monday, bettors can lock in a Super Boost at +160 odds on Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford to each throw for over 1.5 passing touchdowns. With over 35 odds boosts in-app, bettors can lock in other enhanced Rams vs. Cardinals props like these:

Rams, Mavs, and Rhode Island to win (+425)

Cardinals and Suns both win by 3 or more (+280)

Cardinals win and Christian Kirk touchdown (+450)

DeAndre Hopkins over 99.5 receiving yards and TD (+650)

Rams win and Sony Michel 1st TD scorer (+1500)

