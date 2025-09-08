Quantcast
Luis Torrens injury: Mets C placed on IL with forearm contusion

Mar 28, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It seems the Mets having their full complement of catchers is as elusive as stability in their starting rotation.

Backup backstop Luis Torrens has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right forearm contusion, the team announced prior to their series opener in Philadelphia against the Phillies on Monday. 

Torrens said he suffered the injury while blocking a ball behind the plate during Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds, adding that he believes he’ll be available to return as soon as he is eligible. 

Hayden Senger continues his carousel back and forth between the big leagues and Syracuse, as he was recalled from Triple-A to take Torrens’ spot. 

Starting catcher Francisco Alvarez overcame a sprained UCL in his right thumb and a broken left pinky last month to get back in the Mets’ lineup well ahead of schedule. While he’s playing through those issues, he is now going to see the lion’s share of starts until Torrens is back in the equation. 

Torrens had been playing well as of late, including a series against the Detroit Tigers at the start of the month in which he went 5-for-10 with a home run, a double, and five RBI. He is slashing .225/.287/.348 with five round-trippers in 47 games. 

The Mets entered Monday night’s action with just 19 games to go in the regular season. They held a four-game lead over both the San Francisco Giants and the Reds for the third and final National League Wild Card berth. They sat seven games back of the Phillies in the NL East, as well. 

