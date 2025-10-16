Malcolm Brogdon retires, throws wrench into Knicks’ depth chart

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon surprisingly announced his retirement just one week before the New York Knicks’ season opener on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career,” he said in a statement. “I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey.”

The 32-year-old had played nine seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers before one-year stops in Boston, Portland, and Washington. The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year was also the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2023 with the Celtics.

But the Knicks were Brogdon’s fifth team in as many years, and the toll proved to be too much despite appearing to be a key part of New York’s rotation this season.

He had played in all four of the Knicks’ preseason games after signing a one-year deal last month. His versatility to play both point and shooting guard had him primed for considerable minutes behind Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, considering new head coach Mike Brown is primed to roll with a far deeper roster compared to the one deployed by previous head coach Tom Thibodeau.

With legitimate championship aspirations after making their first Eastern Conference Final in 25 years, the Knicks signed Jordan Clarkson to enter the backcourt equation alongside Miles McBride

Now, with Brogdon out of the equation, McBride will figure to be Brunson’s immediate backup at the 1, and Clarkson coming off the bench for Hart at the 2. Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet could also figure into the rotation.

