Giants energy ‘not right’ as Malik Nabers, Brian Daboll get into it in Week 1 loss to Commanders

It is not taking long for the drama to unfold within the New York Giants’ ranks, as wide receiver Malik Nabers and head coach Brian Daboll had an animated discussion on the sidelines during the first half of Sunday’s season-opening 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The second-year receiver, who set a Giants franchise record with 109 catches as a rookie in 2024, was seen stalking the sidelines between the first and second quarter after having just one reception, upset that he was not getting the ball enough.

Daboll followed him up the sideline, and the two were seen jawing at each other for a moment. Moments later, in a huddle, Daboll appeared to be trying to reconcile with Nabers, extending his hand to high-five him. Nabers did not return it.

“We are two, I would say, highly competitive people,” Daboll said. “We want to get him the ball. That’s all it is. It’s two competitive people understanding that where we are at right now, or offensively, is not where we want to be.”

Throughout the preseason, Nabers teased that he was going to be more vocal about just about everything, which is understandable considering he was one of the only bright spots of a 2024 season in which New York went a miserable 3-14.

Consider this the first real showing of that, and with it came a startling revelation that things already don’t seem quite right within Big Blue’s ranks.

“I mean, I said I was going to speak up when it was time for me to speak up,” Nabers said. “But just trying to get guys going, trying to get everything going. I felt like we were lacking out there. The energy wasn’t right. So, I took it upon myself to try to boost people up. It’s two competitive people going at it. He wants to win; I want to win. I feel

like that’s the reason he got me over here, because of how me and him are just alike. So, it was two people just going at it, trying to get the same outcome.”

When asked the energy was off, Nabers admitted he was “not sure, but we’ll try to figure it out once we get back, watch the film, see what takeaways we take from that. See what we can get better at and try to be better next time we’re out.”

Nabers ended the day with five catches for 71 yards in an inauspicious debut for the new-look Giants offense, led by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. As a team, they were held to just 79 total yards in the first half and could not find the end zone despite three deep drives into the red zone.

In what looked like a repeat of last season — an ineffective offense doing little to support a defense that admirably hung in against a superior opponent — questions are already arising about Russell’s status as the starting quarterback with Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings. The offensive line was porous without Andrew Thomas, and there was zero life to the running game, which continues to be a liability since Saquon Barkley’s departure. Wilson was the team’s leading rusher with 44 yards.

It all has the makings of Nabers being frustrated more often than not this season.

