Malik Nabers injury: Giants lose star WR for season with torn ACL

The New York Giants’ worst fears were confirmed on Monday when an MRI confirmed that star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old sophomore sustained the injury during the second quarter of the Giants’ upset 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Pursuing a deep ball down the right sideline by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, Nabers’ right leg buckled as he gathered to leap. He fell to the turf in a heap, with the severity of the injury apparently clear from the get-go, as the medical cart was immediately called for.

Nabers underwent the MRI on Monday morning to confirm the injury, which cuts short what was supposed to be another big season.

The LSU product set a Giants franchise record in his rookie season with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He posted 18 catches for 271 yards in three-and-a-half games this year.

His loss provides a huge blow to New York’s offense, which finally showed some hope on Sunday in Dart’s debut. Dart completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for an additional 54 yards with a score. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo accrued 79 yards on 25 carries in the win.

But Dart’s aerial weapons will sincerely lack without Nabers. Veteran Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and tight end Theo Johnson each had three catches apiece, but none have shown game-breaking ability in recent years.

Perhaps Dart truly is New York’s x-factor and can maximize the production of his team’s secondary receivers, but for an offense that has struggled to put points on the board, not having its biggest weapon for the remainder of the season worsens an already bleak forecast.

