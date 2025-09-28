Quantcast
Malik Nabers injury: Giants WR leaves Week 4 with apparent knee injury

Malik Nabers injury Giants Week 4
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered an apparent knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. 

Attempting to come down with a deep ball from quarterback Jaxson Dart down the right sideline, Nabers’ right knee appeared to buckle while gathering to jump. He fell to the suspect MetLife Stadium turf in a heap and immediately clutched the injured area. 

While his Giants teammates joined him on the field, the medical cart was immediately called for, which only fuels speculation of this being a serious injury. 

He was downgraded to out during halftime, and according to multiple reports, the team fears that it is a torn ACL. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to decipher the extent of the injury. 

Losing Nabers would be an obvious and monumental absence for a Giants team that was turning over a new leaf on Sunday by going with the rookie, Dart, under center. He caught a pair of passes from the Ole Miss product for 20 yards before exiting the game. 

The 22-year-old hauled in 16 catches for 251 yards over Big Blue’s first three games of the year, following up a historic rookie season in which he set a franchise record with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. 

