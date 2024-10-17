Malik Nabers injury: Giants ‘optimistic’ rookie WR can return Week 7 vs. Eagles

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll remains “optimistic” that rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will be ready to go for his team’s Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The 21-year-old suffered a concussion during the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and has been forced to sit out the last two weeks while working his way through concussion protocol.
“Malik has made progress,” Daboll said. “Good progress where he was able to come out here [Wednesda] and practice. He’ll have a red jersey. He passed some of the steps that he needed to do. He’s better, which is a good thing. We’ll see.”
The concussion has thrown a wrench into a blistering start to the LSU product’s professional career. The No. 6 overall pick over the spring has 35 catches for 386 yards with three touchdowns. No other rookie wide receiver in NFL history had recorded 25 catches and three touchdowns through his first four games.