Manhattan College places coach Steve Masiello on leave

Manhattan College announced yesterday that coach Steve Masiello has been placed on leave while it reviews the status of his communications degree after claiming on his resume that he graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2000.

“As a result of a background check commissioned by the University of South Florida, Manhattan College has learned there is a question of the validity of head men’s basketball coach Steve Masiello’s undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky,” a statement from the school reads.

The Post had previously reported that Masiello’s deal to become South Florida’s new coach had fallen through due to a “previously undetected discrepancy in his background check.”

ESPN had reported earlier yesterday that the lack of a degree was the reason he didn’t land the job.

“Through the verification process it was determined the candidate’s credentials could not be substantiated and therefore he did not meet the requirements for the position,” USF told ESPN in a statement.