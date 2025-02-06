Red Bulls make signing of Marcelo Morales official after months-long process

Chile’s defender Marcelo Morales controls the ball during a training session in Santiago, on November 11, 2024, ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers football match against Peru and Venezuela. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls are officially adding another piece to their wing-back rotation ahead of the 2025 season, announcing the signing of 21-year-old Chilean defender Marcelo Morales on Thursday.

“Marcelo is a talented, young left fullback and wingback that has a bright future ahead of him,” head coach Sandro Schwarz said. “He is a skillful player that will continue to help us strength our backline.”

New York and Morales had been in talks for months, with reports coming out in January that the signing was complete. However, processing problems pertaining to his work visa delayed the move, with some even suggesting that it was in jeopardy.

Despite his young age, Morales is a veteran in Chile, having accrued 110 career appearances with Club Universidad de Chile. He also has two caps with the Chilean national team after featuring prominently within its youth squads.

The left wing of New York’s defense will look substantially different this season. Last month, the club sold their rising star, 22-year-old John Tolkin, to German Bundesliga side Holstein Keil. A move to Europe was a given for Tolkin, who is attempting to break his way into the United States national team for next summer’s World Cup.

To fill the void, the Red Bulls signed veteran wing-back Raheem Edwards. The 29-year-old most recently played for CF Montreal but has a decade of experience in MLS. Edwards and Morales should compete for playing time opposite Dylan Nealis and Cameron Harper.

