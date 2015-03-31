2015 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Here’s the TV schedule for the Final Four and championship game for both the men’s and women’s 2015 NCAA basketball tournaments
MEN’S FINAL FOUR
Semifinals
Saturday, April 4
6:09 p.m.: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke, TBS
8:49 p.m.: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Wisconsin, TBS
Championship
Monday, April 6
9:18 p.m. on CBS
WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR
Semifinals
Sunday, April 5
6:30 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Connecticut, ESPN
Championship
Tuesday, April 7
8:30 p.m. on ESPN