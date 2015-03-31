2015 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Find out times (ET) and channels for the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the TV schedule for the Final Four and championship game for both the men’s and women’s 2015 NCAA basketball tournaments

MEN’S FINAL FOUR

Semifinals

Saturday, April 4

6:09 p.m.: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke, TBS

8:49 p.m.: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Wisconsin, TBS

Championship

Monday, April 6

9:18 p.m. on CBS

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR

Semifinals

Sunday, April 5

6:30 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Connecticut, ESPN

Championship

Tuesday, April 7

8:30 p.m. on ESPN