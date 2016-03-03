March Madness 2016: Barclays Center to host first two rounds of NCAA Tournament

The Brooklyn Nets call Barclays Center arena home. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

March Madness is coming to Brooklyn.

Barclays Center will be a host site for the first two rounds of the 2016 NCAA Tournament on March 18 and 20.

The 68 teams competing in the tournament will be revealed on Selection Sunday on March 13.

Brooklyn joins St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Spokane as host sites for the first and second rounds.

The Atlantic-10, who is hosting the two Tournament days, currently holds its conference championship tournament at Barclays Center. That tournament begins March 9 and ends on the 13th. The ACC will host its conference championship there in 2017 and 2018, and the Atlantic-10 will return there from 2019 to 2021.

Madison Square Garden will host the East Regional for the 2017 tournament, marking just the second time that the Garden hosted college basketball’s national championship tournament.