Marcus Camby speaks on Knicks’ homecoming weekend, New York fans

Ask Marcus Camby what makes playing for the New York Knicks so special, and he won’t hesitate to praise both the fans and the organization.

The Knicks’ second annual homecoming weekend is taking place this Friday and Saturday, featuring events, content, and game experiences that celebrate the franchise’s 80-year history and bring together generations of Knicks fans.

“There’s no fan of any sports like a Knicks fan,” Camby told amNewYork. “These fans are so loyal to the soil. They love all their New York sports teams, but the love that they especially show for the New York Knicks, and the Knicks do a great job of interacting and bringing the current players and the former players together. So we’re all just looped into one big family.”

Knicks Alumni Fest to bring fans together

On Saturday, the Knicks Alumni Fest presented by Michelob Ultra will bring together approximately 2,000 fans at Basketball City in NYC. More than 15 Knicks alumni will be in attendance, including Walt “Clyde” Frazier, John Starks, Latrell Sprewell, Danilo Gallinari, Nate Robinson, Zach Randolph, and Larry Johnson.

The event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. and will have several activations, including photo ops, autograph sessions, and on-court basketball competitions.

“A lot of interactive games, a lot of food, a lot of prizes,” said Camby, who attended last year’s Knicks Alumni Fest. “You have a chance to meet your favorite former Knicks players, so you know it’s going to be a great time. Last year was awesome, had a chance to meet a lot of loyal Knick fans.”

Knicks Alumni Fest is free to attend, but fans must register to reserve tickets.

Knicks’ homecoming theme night vs. Suns honors alumni

The Knicks will honor their alumni and the players who defined what it means to be a Knick on Saturday night during their game against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden.

Activations include a commemorative ticket giveaway for all fans in attendance, an on-court ceremony at halftime, and video tributes throughout the game showing former Knicks players. Around 50 Knicks alumni will be in attendance.

Camby will also visit Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) youth on Friday at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a GDF partner organization to take photos and sign autographs. Also on Friday, a group of Knicks alumni will visit the NYSE for the Closing Bell Ceremony.

“Anytime I get a chance to partner with the Garden of Dreams is a no-brainer for myself,” Camby said. “I always like to bring joy and good times to people that are less fortunate … for me to go there and spend a few minutes with them, sign some autographs, take some pictures, hopefully our experience and time there will hopefully brighten up their day.”

More information about the Knicks Alumni Fest is available on the team’s website.

