Mets’ Mark Vientos to get chance at 1B in equation behind Jorge Polanco

The Mets’ desire to take the cautious route with Jorge Polanco might have opened up more of an opportunity for Mark Vientos.

Manager Carlos Mendoza admitted that the designated hitter option “is going to be in play big-time” with Polanco, who is making the move to first base after 12 years in the majors as a middle infielder. While the Mets are being prudent in bringing the 32-year-old up to speed at the position, they also have to take things slow as he continues to strengthen a surgically-repaired knee that needed a procedure in October of 2024.

“Especially with him having a major surgery not too long ago, he’ll get DH at-bats,” Mendoza said. “Getting familiar with the [first-base] position, gotta get him reps, gotta get him comfortable. But we’re not going to run him into the ground.”

Vientos, who entered the winter precariously perched on the cusp of the trade market, now has a chance to assert more of a utility role alongside Brett Baty, who is being tabbed as the next Jeff McNeil in terms of his defensive versatility. The Mets want Baty to play first, second, third, and the corner outfield. Vientos, who also played third and failed to run away with the DH job last season after prolonged struggles, is getting reps at first throughout spring, including a start in Sunday’s spring-training matinee against the Yankees.

“It felt good to get my feet wet for the first game… Wherever they want me to play, wherever I get the opportunity, whether it’s third, first, DH, wherever it is, I’m fine with it,” Vientos told reporters after his start. “I just want to help the team win and do my best job for it.”

This is likely a make-or-break year for Vientos in terms of his future in Queens. After a 2024 season in which he broke out to the tune of 27 home runs in 111 games — then was superb in New York’s run to the NLCS — he batted .233 with a .702 OPS, 17 home runs, and 61 RBI in 121 games.

His still being a part of the equation at least suggests that the Mets still have some semblance of faith in the 26-year-old.

“We got options. I think it depends on matchups and where we’re at in the schedule,” Mendoza said about how he’d deploy first-base reps throughout the season. “We feel really good with the guys — if it’s not Polanco — with Mark and Baty getting some opportunities here.”

