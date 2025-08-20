A clicking Mark Vientos would be massive for Mets down stretch

Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) is congratulated by Brandon Nimmo (9) and Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Mark Vientos is starting to look like the big bat who slugged 27 home runs last season at a perfect time for the New York Mets.

The 25-year-old, who was batting .227 with seven home runs and 32 RBI in his first 83 games this season, homered in consecutive games on Sunday and Tuesday, providing all-important sparks for a Mets team that will take one any way it can at this point.

He broke Sunday night’s Little League Classic against the Seattle Mariners open in the bottom of the fifth when he took a hanging George Kirby sinker out for a three-run shot — his second, third, and fourth RBI of the night.

On Tuesday in Washington against Nationals starter Jake Irvin, he jumped on another a hanger — a curveball this time — and sent it 419 feet into the left-field seats for a two-run round-tripper to cap off a five-run third inning.

“I was just trying to capitalize on the situation,” Vientos said. “We were hitting well on [Irvin] that inning, and I was staying ready for a pitch in the zone. Luckily, I was ready and put a good swing on it.”

Staying ready has been the theme of Vientos’ sluggish 2025 season. His struggles led to a June demotion to Triple-A and the drying up of his playing time upon his return. Starling Marte got more reps as a right-handed DH while Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio got time at third base.

He sat out four straight games last week after a stretch in which he had batted .286 in his previous 21 games, which also featured an 11-game hit streak.

“Practice [has kept me ready], honestly,” Vientos said. “Showing up every day like I’m starting and going about my business like I’m playing that day. Working hard, talking to my coaches, staying ready.”

But the kind of power Vientos is capable of bringing is a potential game-changer for the Mets, and they are fully aware of what it can bring after seeing what he could do last season — specifically in the postseason.

His bat lengthens a lineup that is already imposing enough on its day, though those instances have come few and far between as of late. Suddenly, it’s one more bat that the opposition has to worry about outside of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, or Pete Alonso.

“I know it’s there,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of Veintos’ game-changing abilities. “We saw it last year. He’s a really good player, and it’s been hard for him. I said it before the game, we’re going to need him. He stepped up again. He’ll continue to get opportunities and he’s a big part of this team.”

