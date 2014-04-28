Martin St. Louis stepping up when it counts

After scoring just eight points in 19 regular season games after joining the Rangers, Martin St. Louis has come to life in the postseason. The former Lightning team captain has logged six points through the first five games of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Flyers.

He will look to keep up his solid play in Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center tonight, as the Rangers would oust the Flyers and advance with a win. If they do, it will be the first time since 2008 that the Blueshirts win a first-round playoff series in less than seven games.

After missing the playoffs the past two seasons with Tampa Bay, a hungry St. Louis has brought his excellent postseason play to Broadway — he has 74 points in 68 career playoff games.

The 38-year-old has played smart this series, staying out of the penalty box and not trying to force the issue. He has made all the right passes thus far, totaling four assists, with two coming on the power play. Although some thought that the Rangers would miss Ryan Callahan’s toughness and grit against the Flyers, St. Louis has given them consistency and above-average offensive ability in its place.

St. Louis’ leadership also is an underrated asset to his game. He and teammate Brad Richards won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004.