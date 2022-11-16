Maryland sports betting promos: get up to $800 in pre-launch bonuses

The best Maryland sports betting promos are here, but the time to act is running out. With sports betting set to launch in the next week, these pre-registration bonuses are only going to be available for a limited time.

Sign up with the five best Maryland sports betting promos to get up to $800 in bonus cash. New players can sign up early with DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, BetMGM, and PointsBet in Maryland.

The 5 Best Maryland Sports Betting Promos

Sports betting is coming to Maryland very soon and that’s great news for sports fans. The timing of the launch couldn’t be better. The NFL season is starting to really heat up. Meanwhile, the NBA, NHL, college football, and college basketball seasons are all in action too.

Let’s take a look at the best Maryland sports betting promos, including five that total $800 in bonus cash. Check out the details on these offers below.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $200 Early Sign-Up Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is coming to Maryland with $200 in bonus cash for new players. All it takes is an early sign-up to cash in on this offer. From there, players will only have to wait for Maryland to give sports betting the green light. It’s also worth noting that players will be eligible for another promo on launch day. That means this $200 pre-registration bonus is just the starting point for new players on DraftKings Maryland.

Click here to sign up early with DraftKings Sportsbook and lock in a $200 pre-registration bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook: Deposit $20, Win $100

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best in the business and we don’t expect anything different in Maryland. They are already rolling out the red carpet for new users with a $100 pre-launch bonus. Signing up early and depositing $20 in cash will trigger this $100 bonus. Although players won’t be able to use it right away, we expect sports betting to launch sometime next week. From there, players will have an extra $100 to work with.

Click here, use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1H, and make a deposit of $20+ to lock in this $100 bonus.>

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus, Another Promo

FanDuel Sportsbook is also allowing players to double-dip on bonuses in Maryland. Players can pre-register and snag a $100 bonus in addition to another promo on launch day. While we don’t know the exact promo that will be available then, we do know that players who pre-register will be eligible for it. Start off on the right foot by taking advantage of this early sign-up bonus now.

New players can click this link to sign up early with FanDuel Sportsbook and reap the rewards of this $100 bonus.

BetMGM Sportsbook Offers $200 in Maryland Pre-Launch Bonuses

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook in Maryland is a breeze. At the moment, they are offering up new players $200 in pre-registration bonuses. There are no hoops to jump through and no strings attached to this straightforward offer. Simply sign up ahead of next week’s expected launch and guarantee yourself $200 in bonus cash. This is a tremendous way to give yourself a head start in Maryland.

Click here to score a $200 pre-registration bonus by signing up early with BetMGM Sportsbook in Maryland.

PointsBet Sportsbook Delivers $200 Pre-Registration Bonus

PointsBet Sportsbook is delivering one of the largest pre-registration bonuses on the Maryland market. Lock up $200 in bonus cash in addition to another new-user promo on launch day. PointsBet is one of the most creative sportsbooks in the country with the “Name a Bet” and “PointsBetting” features.

Click here and use PointsBet Sportsbook promo code AMNYXLMD to get started with $200 in bonus cash.