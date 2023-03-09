Massachusetts sports betting promos: 3 sportsbook bonuses to claim now

Those who are in the market for the best Massachusetts sports betting promos before the state rolls out its legal online wagering launch on Friday are in the right spot. While a number of operators will enter the market this weekend, only three such sportsbook apps are currently offering pre-registration bonuses.

Below, we will run through each of the offers, explain why it actually makes sense to sign up ahead of launch, and explain how to optimize the potential value of bonuses at the likes of FanDuel, WynnBET and BetMGM.

Massachusetts sports betting promos offer pre-live bonuses

The first question usually centers around why operators offer incentives for signing up during the pre-registration period. The answer is pretty simple. With great competition comes an opportunity for the market to take advantage of dueling offers. In some cases, apps like FanDuel and WynnBet are offering bonuses that can be paired up with additional post-launch incentives. BetMGM, on the other hand, will not let players combine pre and post-launch bonuses, but is bringing players a better all-around incentive ahead of launch.

With that said, let’s now pivot to a quick-how to on all of the Massachusetts sports betting promos.

BetMGM Massachusetts: $200 Bonus Bets

The first offer we will look at comes from BetMGM Sportsbook. With it, players won’t even need to make a deposit in order to obtain $200 in bonus bets to use following launch. While it cannot be paired with any other new player promos, it provides 2x the value of the FanDuel offering during pre-launch. Once the app goes live, players can return, make more deposits, and take advantage of a strong sportsbook that features competitive odds and plenty of boosts.

Click here to get $200 bonus bets with BetMGM Massachusetts during the pre-launch period.

FanDuel Mass Bonus Code: $100 Bonus Bets, Separate Launch Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook will bring its new users a $100 bonus bets offer to use come this weekend. Players will also be invited to return to the app post launch, make $10+ first deposit, and take advantage of the app’s launch offer. All told, FanDuel runs as the market share leader in previously established sports betting states, and it figures to be one of the biggest players moving forward, in part, because of Massachusetts sports betting promos like this one.

WynnBET MA: Two Separate Offers

Our final look comes over at the WynnBET MA app. Here, new players can sign up and grab a $50 sports bonus when making $250 wagers and also claim $100 bonus bets when making a wager of $100 or more. Obviously, the ability to claim $150 in total bonus bets is a plus, but the caveat is this player requires a comparatively substantial commitment in terms of deposits and wagers.

Click here to enable this WynnBet Mass promo code offer and grab $150 in bonus bets.