Mathew Barzal injury update: Islanders star expected to play Tuesday vs. Stars

New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert expects star center Mathew Barzal to be back in his team’s lineup for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” Lambert said of Barzal’s practice session on Monday. “I haven’t talked to anybody since practice was over but the way he looked, the expectation or the hope is that he will be [in the lineup].”

Barzal had missed Friday night’s 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury — the announcement coming down shortly before puck drop in a surprise scratch.

The 25-year-old had been red-hot as of late, scoring six goals during a career-high five-game goal streak that is still intact entering Tuesday night’s game. After scoring three goals in his opening 30 games, he has eight in his last 10.

Another Islanders forward in Simon Holmstrom was back on the ice as well Monday after suffering a severe-looking knee-to-knee hit from Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett on Dec. 23 that landed him on injured reserve.

“He’s been skating and today was a day when we could integrate him into the group and see where he went from there,” Lambert said. “I thought he looked good.”

Kyle Palmieri participated in morning skate as well, but the winger wore the grey jersey designated for extra skaters. Both he and Holmstrom remain on injured reserve.

Lambert also disclosed that defenseman Adam Pelech, who has been out since early December after suffering an apparent head injury, has been skating for the last three days.

