Jan 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson (29) celebrates his overtime game winning goal against the Boston Bruins with center Mika Zibanejad (93) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson scored the overtime winner on Monday as the Blueshirts rallied to beat the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers’ win was their first since Jan. 17 and just their second since the Winter Classic, a rare bright spot in a dismal January that prompted president and general manager Chris Drury to send out a letter indicating the club’s intention to re-tool. Despite the win, New York sits five points below the Ottawa Senators in last place in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year,” Robertson said about the club’s approach after Monday’s win. “Just to take it day by day, shift by shift. I think that’s all we can do, not worry about the outside noise, but just focus on ourselves.”

The Rangers scored twice in the first period as Will Cuylle and J.T. Miller gave the club a 2-1 lead. New York’s slow starts have cost them points in their recent stretch of games, including last Friday’s 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, in which the Rangers trailed by three in the first 7:37.

New York trailed by a goal in the second half of the third period when defenseman Will Borgen tied the game at three with a long wrist shot from the point. Rookie Gabe Perreault later called Borgen’s goal a turning point in Monday’s game.

“I think after that we kind of controlled play the rest of the game,” Perreault said.

In overtime, Robertson circled in his own end to collect the puck from goalie Jonathan Quick. Recognizing that a forward — Bruins center Pavel Zacha — was checking him, he drove the net and beat Joonas Korpisalo through the five-hole to win the game.

“I was going to pull back and delay,” Robertson said. “But I thought I had a step on the guy and just kind of blacked out from there.”

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan said that Robertson’s mobility is one of his strengths and that the young defenseman has “pretty good offensive instincts.”

The goal was Robertson’s first career overtime winner. Across 43 games this season, he’s tallied four goals, which are tied for second among Rangers defensemen, and 10 points, which are tied for third.

“Honestly, I just blacked out and just smiled,” Robertson said as his teammates swarmed him in celebration. “I was excited. It’s huge for us just to get the win. I kind of got trampled there, so I think the boys were pretty excited. I don’t think many guys saw me scoring there.”

The Rangers play three more times this week, opening a back-to-back home and home set against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday before returning to Madison Square Garden on Thursday. They will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road Saturday afternoon.

