Matthew Schaefer makes Islanders’ opening-night roster

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Matthew Schaefer is selected as the first overall pick to the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Islanders rookie defenseman and No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, Matthew Schaefer, has officially made the team’s opening-night roster and will play on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh against the Penguins, general manager Mathieu Darche confirmed on Monday.

“The way he’s going to play is going to dictate what we do,” Darche said. “He’s completely earned his spot on the team and in the lineup. He will be in the lineup… We’ll take it as we go.”

At 18 years and 33 days old come Wednesday night’s season opener, Schaefer will be the second-youngest player to appear in a regular-season game for the Islanders, behind only Nino Neiderreiter, who made his NHL debut at 18 years, 31 days on Oct. 9, 2010.

With it comes the acceptance of a considerable burden. Schaefer has immediately become the face of the Islanders’ future, which is moving in a new direction after Lou Lamoriello’s departure and Darche’s arrival. Not only is he supposed to be the No. 1 blue liner for years to come, but he is also slated to be the quarterback for a power-play unit that has struggled for what has felt like decades.

There have already been flashes of immense talent, especially with his skating ability. He made two sterling chase-down defensive plays during the preseason on breakaways for Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers and Matt Rempe of the Rangers.

“He’s been really, really impressive,” Darche said. “For an 18-year-old, his fitness testing was great in training camp; he’s strong, he’s not an undersized defenseman by any means, and he has good skating ability and maturity. Being an 18-year-old in professional hockey, being in the NHL in a market like New York, his maturity really made me confident that that won’t be an issue.

“That’s what comforts me that he’s ready for this… He’s earned his spot in the lineup for that first game.”

The Islanders’ full roster can be found below:

2025-26 Islanders opening-night roster

Forwards (14)

Mathew Barzal

Casey Cizikas

Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Duclair

Marc Gatcomb

Emil Heineman

Simon Holmstrom

Bo Horvat

Anders Lee

Kyle MacLean

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Shabanov

Maxim Tsyplakov

Forwards (7)

Adam Boqvist

Anthony DeAngelo

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Alex Romanov

Matthew Schaefer

Goalies (2)

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

For more on Matthew Schaefer and the Islanders, visit AMNY.com