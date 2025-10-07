Matthew Schaefer’s ‘swagger’ already rubbing off on Islanders

EAST MEADOW, NY — For an 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer’s scouting report has led with maturity beyond his years just as much as his elite skating ability or high hockey IQ.

There was little question whether or not the 2025 NHL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick was going to make the New York Islanders out of camp. That was confirmed on Monday when general manager Mathieu Darche released the opening-night roster for Thursday’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Now comes the fun part of watching him settle into his role as a cornerstone of the Islanders’ defense, as head coach Patrick Roy has been galvanized by Schaefer’s self-assurance for such a young player.

“Watch his swagger, how confident he is on the ice,” Roy said following Tuesday’s practice. “For an 18-year-old playing with guys who have so much experience and see that swagger, seeing the way he moves. That’s what you want from any young player. You want to see them going and have fun with their friends and have that swagger, that confidence, that trust in themselves. The X’s and O’s are all cool, but at the end of the day, the personality, how they skate, how they handle those rushes.”

What Schaefer is about to undertake is rare. There have only been three other blue liners taken No. 1 overall in the last 10 years. The most recent, Owen Power, appeared in just eight games during his first season with the Buffalo Sabres.

But the timing is perfect for the Hamilton, Ontario native. New York has moved out of the shadow of Lou Lamoriello’s regime, an aging core has begun to shift, and an injection of young, legitimate talent to build the future upon was a necessity. Schaefer now gets to assimilate to the NHL lifestyle where expectations are not sky-high while continuing to make his mark in the locker room.

Yes, that already is happening.

“I would say yes,” Roy said when asked if Schaefer’s swagger was infectious. “It’s a bit like — and I don’t want to compare the two players — but when you watch [Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale] Makar playing, you’re excited. I think he has that gift. When I look at him moving with that puck, it’s exciting. Not just for me, or the players, but I think our fans are going to have fun, too.”

His first pro assignment is as awe-inspiring as one can find in the pros, as he’ll lineup against Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” Schaefer said. “Playing in the NHL, playing against guys like that, but when you get on the ice, you have to zone it out… I’m just taking it day by day. You get drafted for a reason, you want to go out, forget about the media, and just play your game.

“Every step of the way has been a step in the right direction… I want to keep getting better. I want to keep working on things, but it’s a dream come true. But it’s the game of hockey. The work starts now.”

