Max Scherzer’s 2nd rehab start postponed until Wednesday

Max Scherzer’s second rehab start originally scheduled for Tuesday night for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been moved to Wednesday, the team announced just hours before their series opener against the Houston Astros at Citi Field.

An official reason has not been given as of yet, but obvious question marks arise considering there was an initial hope that he could return from the strained left oblique for Sunday’s big-league start against the Miami Marlins after throwing a first rehab start in Binghamton last week.

On Friday, though, the team announced that Scherzer wasn’t ready yet and that he would need one more ramp-up outing.

“I just hit a plateau in this,” Scherzer said over the weekend. “I am trying to pitch and do rehab at the same time, so coming out after that start, doing a core routine afterward, throwing a bullpen, doing a core routine, it was a lot and I got a little sore.”

Scherzer has been out since mid-May due to the strained left oblique, prompting the first extended injured-list stint of the 37-year-old, three-time Cy Young Award winner’s career.

