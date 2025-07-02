Maxim Shabanov to Islanders: Russian forward to 1-year deal

A player of the Maxim Shabanov (49), Div. Kharlamova hockey team at the Award Ceremony following the results of the 2023 KHL All-Star game at the SKA Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Final score; Div. Bobrova 7:8 Div. Kharlamova) (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The Islanders have won the sweepstakes for the coveted Russian forward Maxim Shabanov, inking the 24-year-old to a one-year, $950,000 contract on Wednesday.

Capable of playing both right wing and center, Shabanov recorded 23 goals with 44 assists for 67 points in 65 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL — Russia’s top-flight professional league. It was his second consecutive season in which he posted 50 or more points.

It is the second consecutive offseason in which the Islanders have acquired promising young Russian talent. Last summer, they acquired Maxim Tsyplakov from Spartak Moscow of the KHL after he scored 31 goals in 2023-24.

In 77 games in his debut season, Tsyplakov scored 10 goals with 25 assists.

Shabanov provides another intriguing talent to plug into the Islanders’ middle six heading toward the 2025-26 campaign. His versatility fits new general manager Mathieu Darche’s vision, which could see his forwards performing in multiple roles throughout the season.

“It’s a big asset for a team when you have players that aren’t pigeon-holed into one position,” he said during his Zoom availability on Tuesday.

Upon a first look at the Islanders’ roster, they seem set down the middle with Bo Horvat, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Casey Cizikas cemented at center with Calum Ritchie — acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the Brock Nelson deal — already knocking on the door to make the opening-night roster at just 20 years old.

It makes a more logical fit, again, upon first glance, on the right wing. Mathew Barzal, a natural center, will flank Horvat on the first line with Kyle Palmieri on the second. Simon Holmstrom has played his best with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, suggesting those two will get a first crack at breaking camp together in the fall on the third line

But a split might be for the best, considering Shabanov is just 5-foot-8 and possesses a shifty, agile game to complement his high-end skill on the puck that might not be suited for a traditional fourth-line role — even if it presents the possibility of him and Tsyplakov flanking Cizikas.

