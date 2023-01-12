Mayor Eric Adams says Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will get key to NYC

Aaron Judge received a historic contract from the Yankees last month and now New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he has another honor for him.

During an interview with 1010 WINS on Thursday, Adams said that Judge will soon be rewarded with a Key to the City of New York. No specifics of when that might occur, but the mayor said the wheels were already in motion.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

BET INSURANCE CLAIM OFFER

“The team is putting it together now,” Adams said. “We’re communicating with the Yankees organization. If they accept, we would love to give it to Aaron Judge. It was a historical moment.”

Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ single-season home run record along with the American League home run record last season as he belted 62 homers during the 2022 campaign. The home run chase captivated New York sports and the baseball world for the final month of the season.

Judge signed a massive nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees last month after he tested the free-agent waters.

The Yankees 2009 team all received a Key to the City after winning the World Series that year. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team received it twice in 2015 and more recently in 2019 after their World Cup wins, Mets legend Dwight “Doc” Gooden was bestowed one in 2017 and the 1969 “Miracle Mets” World Series team was given one in 2019.

A Key to the City was first awarded in 1702 by Mayor Phillip French and is now a “beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement,” according to the city’s website.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com