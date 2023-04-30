Meet the Giants 2023 Draft class

The Giants made seven selections in this year’s NFL Draft as New York continued to build the future of the organization after a surprising year last season. Deonte Banks, Jalin Hyatt and John Michael Schmitz highlight this year’s class as players that could make the quickest impact on the Giants’ roster.

The three, along with Eric Gray, Tre Hawkins III, Jordon Riley and Gervarrius Owens all addressed major needs for Big Blue. With that in mind let’s get to know a little bit more about the newest members of the Giants organization.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

24th overall pick (round 1): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Just the facts: The Maryland native is a 6’ 0″, 197 lbs corner who had 38 tackles and one interception in 12 games in 2022. He started nine of those games and had eight pass breakups. Banks was also an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season and ran a 4.35 at the NFL Combine.

What they said:

“Cornerbacks with size and athleticism have always been coveted, but in the modern NFL, that combination has grown invaluable. Banks fits that mold, and that’s what makes him one of the most coveted CBs in the class.” — Pro Football Network

“Deonte Banks is a press corner with ideal size and high-level athletic tools that flashes a physical streak that catches your eye. There are a few corners that are higher ranked at the moment; but if he tests well and checks some other boxes in the pre-draft process, don’t be surprised if he sneaks into the back end of Round 1.” — The 33rd Team

“Banks is a physical corner who is at his best in press-zone coverage, has the length and strength to reroute receivers off the line (although his technique will need to improve) and shows the fluidity to flip his hips and run with anyone vertically. He has very quick feet and lateral agility for a bigger corner. Banks’ ball production wasn’t great at Maryland, but he has flashed good ball skills. He does get into trouble when his back is to the ball and he tries to turn and locate. Banks is the most reliable tackler at cornerback on tape this year, and he plays with an aggressive mindset and excellent motor.” — ESPN

Quotable:

“One hundred percent. I was always working hard, and I always had dedication to my sport. I feel like once I put my mind to anything, I can do it.” — Deonte Banks on why he always felt he’d be an NFL player

“He’s a prototype from a size standpoint. He’s athletic. He’s physical. He can run. He ran 4.32 at the Combine. He has arm length, big hands. He’s been a four-year starter. He was hurt a year ago but he has played a lot of ball there at Maryland and schematically, he’s a good fit. And we spent a lot of time with him. Met with him at the Combine. He’s a guy that, you know, we went down to the pro day, and we spent a good amount of time with him, and again we felt comfortable with him.” — Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Banks.

57th overall pick (round 2): John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Just the facts: Schmitz didn’t have a ton of eye-popping stats, but he did start 25 games over the past two seasons for the Golden Gophers. He allowed only two sacks and one hit last season

What they said:

“There are several hallmarks that signify reliability at the center position — among them experience, football IQ, athleticism, strength, and natural leverage. Schmitz has all of these qualities, and that alone should allow him to keep a starting role at the next level.” — Pro Football Network

“Schmitz is a steady player that lacks any top level traits athletically. He is a bit tight in the lower body, he is ordinary to move laterally. He does play with a good base and balance although his pad level can get high at times. He shows good strength and toughness, can control people with his hands to establish the line of scrimmage.

“Schmitz has good enough feet to reach and turn out in the hole when battling defenders. He is very aware and a smart player that can pick up stunts and games with ease. Overall, John Michael Schmitz has end-of-the-day production, but it is not always pretty getting to the finish line he will eventually starter in the NFL at center.” — The 33rd Team

“John Michael Schmitz is a ready-to-go center with loads of experience and a nice blend of short-area fluidity and power at the point of attack. Nothing about his game is sensational, but it’s very hard to find a true weakness to attack, giving him a high floor. In time, as he adds weight/power, he can be a Pro Bowl type.” — CBS Sports

Quotable:

“I would just say you’re the first one that gets to the ball, it’s got to be your mindset that you’ve got to set tone. It’s your leadership, it’s how you communicate down the line and making sure everyone is on the same page, you’ve got to be controlled especially in a crazy atmosphere, if we’re on a road game. Just making sure everyone gets the calls, you’re working with the quarterback, you’re working with the right and left side.” — Schmitz on his mindset as a center.

“He’s a great kid and he embodies what we want to be about. He’s a good football player. Again, everybody is going to come in here, compete, earn their spot, and, you know, we’ll see how it falls, but he’s wired the right way.” — Giants GM Joe Schoen on Schmitz.

73rd overall pick (round 3): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Just the facts: Hyatt had 1,267 receptions for Tennessee in 2022 on 67 receptions and recorded 15 touchdowns. He was also a first-team Associated Press All-American. Over three seasons at Tennessee, Hyatt racked up 19 touchdowns and 1,769 receiving yards.

What they said:

“Hyatt turned in a tremendous campaign after injury forced him to become the Volunteers’ No. 1 wideout. He responded with 15 touchdown catches and averaged 18.9 yards on 67 receptions. He’s a legitimate home-run-hitting receiver with a great amount of upside, and he will be lethal at the next level once he fully develops his game.” — Pro Football Network

“Hyatt has massive potential in the NFL, showing off what he can do in just his one season as a full-time starter for the Vols. His long strides make his speed deceptive and he can break away from defenders with seeming ease on long routes down the field or once he has the ball in his hands. He’s solid at blocking on the outside as well and will make OCs happy with his willingness to do anything asked of him in the run game.” — DraftKings

“Jalin Hyatt is an exceptional athlete who is a fluid mover with an excellent combination of speed and quickness. He has fluid hips to snap into his cuts while running in and out routes. Hyatt can beat you over the top by running past you or underneath with great footwork. He can run every route a team may think about asking him adding to his versatility. He is a natural hands catcher, catching the ball away from his body. He can beat press off the line with his quickness while strength is a little bit of a concern. Hyatt’s top-end speed and quickness sometimes masks this flaw as he is open more often than not.” — The 33rd Team

Quotable:

“I’m not going to come in here and say I only play slot, or I only want to play outside. That’s why I said I’m dynamic and explosive. I want to play everywhere. Wherever Coach wants me at, that’s where I’m going to play at and I’m going to do what I have to do.” — Hyatt on where he fits best.

“I think he’s a good player. I think he runs some of the routes that we run here. You can see, a little bit like Gabe, how it might translate. But again, everything is new for him. He’s a young guy. We’ll throw him in the mix with the other receivers and let those guys compete it out. A good visit here. Definitely has some qualities that you like when you’re watching him. Good young man. So, happy we have him.” — Joe Schoen on Hyatt.

172nd overall pick (round 5): Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

Just the facts: The Oklahoma back ran for 1,366 yards in 2022 and had 11 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Big 12 Conference ad was the Sooners’ leading rusher. He had a toatl of 1,776 rushing yards with Oklahoma and 1,311 rushing yards in two years at Tennesee before that.

What they said:

“Decisive, creative runner with the size and skill set for three-down consideration on the pro level. Gray won’t be a home run hitter in the open field, but his short-area burst and oily hips open access to the entire field, with cuts coming suddenly and at unpredictable angles. He’s a less powerful finisher than his size might indicate and needs to keep from spilling runs wide unnecessarily. He is a reliable threat out of the backfield with soft hands and a willingness to block. Gray has the potential to find work quickly as a three-down backup with future starter potential.” — NFL.com

“Gray was consistently productive early in his Oklahoma career, then put together a tremendous campaign in 2022 as both a ball carrier and a pass catcher. He possesses the size, skill, and versatility to be a productive rotational back at the next level and could eventually develop into a starter.” — Pro Football Network

“Gray is an efficient one-cut runner who sticks his foot in the ground and gets north-south as soon as he gets a seam. He makes defenders miss in the hole and flashes the ability to make them miss in space. Gray is instinctive reading the front on zone runs and follows his blocks on power runs. He’s an effective route runner and reliable checkdown who is versatile enough to work out of the slot.” — ESPN

Quotable:

“Eric Gray is a guy we liked. He was at the Senior Bowl. Played at Oklahoma and transferred from Tennessee. Super productive. Really good hands out of the backfield. Also has some elusiveness to him inside. Like what he brings. He also has done some returns in his past; he did some at Tennessee, comfortable catching punts at Senior Bowl. So again, he’ll come in and compete with our group.” — Joe Schoen