Mekhi Becton injury: Latest on Jets OL’s knee

New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton limped off the practice field on Monday after taking an awkward fall during team drills that appeared to re-aggravate his surgically repaired right knee.

After removing his pads and being escorted to the locker room by team trainers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that the knee is “stable” and that it didn’t “seem like a big deal.” However, further tests will be needed before believing that he’ll be out of the woods completely.

Becton was sporting a knee brace as recently as the team’s Green & White scrimmage on Saturday night.

This could very well be another frustrating setback in the third-year tackle’s career. After playing 14 games in rookie season where the Jets drafted him 11th overall, Becton suffered a dislocated kneecap and an MCL sprain in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign and missed the final 16 games due to setbacks and conditioning issues.

His weight was seen as a major question mark heading into the season, but he showed up to Jets camp slimmed down and in better shape.

“I’m not going to get too much into the weight,” Saleh in late July. “But he got himself into football shape. He’s a gifted athlete, a gifted man. I’m really excited about the direction he’s going.”

Upon his return to the practice field, the Jets moved him from the left to the right side — mostly because veteran George Fant excelled at Becton’s role on the left side so well, that it’s now his job to lose.

“Whether it’s left or right, I don’t really care as long as I’m on the field,” Becton said.

For more on the Jets and Mekhi Becton, visit AMNY.com