Mets 2015 starting rotation preview

Matt Harvey of the New York Mets looks on after an inning against the Houston Astros at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Hunter Martin

The future of the Mets starting rotation remains bright, and the present is poised to bask in the glow more than ever.

Matt Harvey is healthy after missing the entire 2014 season and the last months of 2013. Although he won’t be starting on Opening Day in Washington today or in the team’s home opener next week, Harvey maintains the crown as the unquestioned ace of this staff.

Harvey won’t be paired with fellow front-end starter Zack Wheeler this season while the 24-year-old takes his turn recovering from Tommy John surgery. He will, however, team with 2014 NL Rookie of the Year Jacob deGrom for the first time in the majors. Having all three would be a blessing, but the Harvey-deGrom combo still figures to give the Mets more than a few series victories this season.

Jon Niese will serve as the token lefthander in an otherwise all-righty rotation. Consistency is Niese’s nemesis, but his numbers tend to level him out as a solid middle-of-the-rotation guy. If he struggles, lefty prospect Steven Matz could be called up to take his spot late in the season if necessary.

Bartolo Colon, who will get the ball today against the Nationals, is a serviceable starter even at nearly 42 years old. Both he and Dillon Gee will be trade bait throughout the season, but aren’t the worst options at the back of the rotation.

It’s expected that highly touted Noah Syndergaard will make his big-league debut at some point this season, likely after the All-Star break unless injuries ravage the rotation. The righthander is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball and may be key for any sort of Mets postseason push.

Also in the mix for starts will be Rafael Montero, who has been electric this spring. The righthander is 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA, and may demand a rotation spot.

If this all sounds crowded, it is. But hey, there’s no such thing as too much pitching.