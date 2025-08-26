Mets 2026 schedule released: Out west early and often, sparse marquee divisional games

Jun 10, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases in front of Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets will rack up plenty of air miles to start the 2026 season, a realization made after their schedule was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Following a three-game set at Citi Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the season in late March, the Mets go on the first of three west-coast road trips in the opening six weeks of the season. The travels feature matchups in San Francisco against the Giants, two separate trips to Los Angeles to meet the Dodgers and Angels, and dates with the Rockies in Colorado and the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

They go out west once again in the first week of June to face the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

While MLB commissioner Rob Manfred continues the ridiculous notion of divisional realignment and the destruction of America’s Pastime as we know it, the Mets don’t play their two biggest NL East rivals — the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves — until June.

May features a three-game set against the Yankees at Citi Field, which is an appetizer for their next meeting in the Bronx during the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The full schedule can be found below:

