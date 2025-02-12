Mets minute: 2nd base is Jeff McNeil’s to lose, but what happens if he does?

Jul 23, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) watches his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil enters spring training ahead of the 2025 season as the overwhelming favorite for the New York Mets’ starting job at second base. Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that when he said that the 32-year-old is “pretty much right there” for everyday duties.

His status is not cemented, though, and spring training could potentially do a lot to sway Mendoza in another direction.

McNeil has plenty to prove in 2025. Over the last two years, his production has regressed significantly after winning a batting title in 2022, when he batted .326 to complement an .836 OPS. His average dropped 56 points in 2023 to .270, and last year — after getting over a partial tear in his elbow during spring training — he batted a career-worst .238 with a .692 OPS in 129 games. When he did show signs of life in the second half of the season, a broken wrist ended his year in early September.

At his best, McNeil’s approach is simple: See the ball, let it “rip,” and hit the ball hard. He got back to it right after the All-Star break last year, but needs to maintain it.

Toward the bottom of a deeper Mets lineup, perhaps that can happen. With opposing pitchers having to worry about the top-four onslaught of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos, McNeil will undoubtedly see more pitches to hit — and an aggressive version of the second baseman is the best version.

But there should be little margin for error in 2025. The Mets have legitimate aspirations to at least make the NLCS and re-state their claim against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. Should McNeil sputter — whether that be in spring training or elsewhere — Mendoza has options.

Mets management looks motivated to find a place for Luisangel Acuna to contribute regularly with the big-league club. The young infielding prospect impressed during his September call-up last season, batting .308 with three home runs in his limited time filling in for the injured Lindor.

Alonso’s return means Vientos is staying at third base rather than shifting across the diamond, which would have opened up another competition for a starting role at the hot corner. He is capable of playing second base, and the way the organization gushes about him, they might not need much of an excuse to hand him some regular playing time.

But Vientos staying at third base also adjusts the path of Brett Baty, once the perceived franchise third baseman of the future, who has not put it together at the major league level.

“We want to keep him at third as much as possible, but we want to give him exposure at second base,” Mendoza said. “You’ll see him a lot between those two positions. Maybe a little bit in the outfield on some stay-back days when he’s not playing. Mainly, especially in game action, at third base and second base for now.”

The organization is still not ready to give up on the 25-year-old — who has batted .215 in 544 career MLB at-bats — just yet. However, his time is running out, as Mendoza admitted that this season could very well be his last chance to prove himself.

“Yeah, pretty much [this is his last chance],” Mendoza said. “This is a guy who is wiling to do whatever it takes to make the cub. He’s been vocal about it… Now he just has to go out there and compete and do it and be himself. He’s a really good player. There’s tools and a lot to like about Brett Baty. He just has to be himself, go out there, and do it. Let the rest take care of itself.”

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com