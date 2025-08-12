Mets crush Braves 13-5, Pete Alonso homers twice, including franchise record breaker

Aug 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) runs after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — For once in what feels like an ice age, things went the Mets’ way on Tuesday night at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves.

Pete Alonso broke Darryl Strawberry’s career franchise home run record with No. 253, and then added No. 254 three innings later as New York woke up in a big way, blowing out their NL East rivals 13-5.

“As a kid, you don’t really think that it’s in the realm of possibility to be a franchise home run leader,” Alonso said. “You just don’t. You want to get to the big leagues and give it your best. The dream is really opaque, and this unknown thing. You just want to get there and compete for a World Series and play winning baseball. It’s a wild dream, to be honest. It’s really special.”

While the Polar Bear’s two homers stole the show, Brandon Nimmo’s three-run shot in the fourth bailed out the ineffective Clay Holmes after blowing a four-run lead, and Francisco Alvarez homered twice during a four-RBI night. Mets batters accounted for six home runs, with all 13 of their tallies coming with two outs.

Six two-out home runs tied an MLB expansion-era record (since 1961).

It snapped a seven-game losing streak, which also fueled a stretch in which the Mets had lost 11 of their last 12.

“Special night top to bottom,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “That’s what our offense is capable of when everybody’s clicking.”

Alonso’s historic two-run home run, his 27th of the season, put the Mets up 5-1 in the bottom of the third off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The Polar Bear jumped on a first-pitch four-seam fastball down the heart of the plate and lined it the other way 387 feet and just over the right-center field fence.

“I knew I put a really good swing on it,” Alonso said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, a double. Hopefully, Nimmo’s got a chance to score. Good swing on a good pitch. I’m just really happy it just carried a little bit over the fence.”

The game was momentarily paused as Alonso’s teammates came out of the dugout to congratulate him upon his trot around the bases. He was then implored to come out for a curtain call before Strider could present another offering.

“It’s really not going to settle in because we’re in the thick of a playoff race. I don’t want to make this about myself,” Alonso said. “This is about the team. This is about guys fighting every single day and doing whatever they can to win. I’m just trying to do my part.”

Holmes, however, coughed it up immediately in the very next half inning. The struggling reliever-turned starter loaded the bases with one out in the fourth before Nacho Alvarez scored two with a double. After a walk and a fielder’s choice for the second out, Matt Olson lined a double to tie it up and end Holmes’ night: 3.2 innings, six hits, five runs, five walks, and four strikeouts.

“During the pitching change, I went over to Cedric [Mullins] in center field and was just like, ‘Welp, we just need to get more,” Nimmo said.

That’s exactly what he did, punching right back with a three-run shot, his 20th home run of the season, which capped off a two-out rally that began with a bunt single by Francisco Lindor and a walk to Juan Soto.

The veteran outfielder now has three 20-home-run seasons, becoming just the 16th player in franchise history to do so.

“Eventually, it all comes together and you break through,” Nimmo said. “All it takes is one hit there, and I thought Francisco laying it down right there and getting on base. Juan not trying to do too much, let’s [Strider] pitch around him, and I’m able to have a big swing there. Those are the little things that it takes.”

The Mets added two more in the fifth with back-to-back doubles by Mullins and Alvarez; the latter came in to score on Brett Baty’s single.

Alonso crushed his second home run of the night in the sixth off reliever Austin Cox when he jumped on another first pitch — a high 89-mph cutter — and sent it 405 feet into the center-field seats.

“It was pretty surreal, unbelievable, special,” Mendoza added. “To do it at home, not only 253 but 254. It’s a special number. You think about how many great players have put this uniform on, and then finally, to break the record… I’m glad we were able to witness that… As a fan, I had tears in my eyes. You just have to admire and just appreciate it.”

Alvarez followed suit in the bottom of the seventh when he took Cox out to left, and was followed immediately by Brett Baty pulling one into the bullpen in right to make it a back-to-back.

New York erased a first-inning run from the Braves with a three-run second, doing so with two outs. Alonso, who led off with a double that one-hopped the wall — tantalizingly close to franchise-record home run No. 253 — came in to score on Cedric Mullins’ single.

Alvarez made it a three-spot when he launched a middle-middle fastball from Strider 413 feet the opposite way into the bullpen in right field. It was the young catcher’s first home run since he was recalled from Triple-A on July 21.

