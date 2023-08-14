Rafael Ortega keys big 6th inning for the Mets, who beat the Braves to avoid last place

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ Rafael Ortega hits a three-RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Ortega had two hits during a six-run fifth inning Sunday night, leading New York to a 7-6 win over the major league-best Atlanta Braves and preventing the Mets from falling into last place in the NL East.

The Mets, who were outscored 34-3 in the first three games of the series and overcame a 3-0 deficit Sunday, remained a half-game ahead of the Washington Nationals.

New York hasn’t been in the cellar this late in a full season since 2005. The Mets are 22.5 games behind the Braves a year after finishing with 101 wins and in a tie atop the division with Atlanta, which won the head-to-head tiebreaker.

“To beat one of the best teams in baseball — we know they’re operating on all cylinders and giving you their best shot,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “So anytime you can beat them, it’s hard.”

Ortega singled leading off the sixth and hit a two-run single to complete a rally that included four singles and three walks — two with the bases loaded — and a run-scoring catcher’s interference call on the Braves’ Sean Murphy.

“You get people on base, you always want to do more,” Showalter said. “Everybody’s chasing swinging the bat and doing something. Sometimes, what you should be chasing — I’m not saying it’s a walk, it’s selectivity.”

Ortega finished with three hits, one shy of his career high. Jeff McNeil had three singles, including a run-scoring hit in the third.

Kodai Senga (9-6) allowed three runs — all in the first via Marcell Ozuna’s bases-clearing double — and whiffed seven in six innings.

The 30-year-old rookie right-hander is tied with Max Scherzer — who was traded to the Texas Rangers on July 29 — for the team lead in wins and is tops on the Mets in innings pitched and strikeouts.

“I feel good, I feel strong on the mound,” Senga said through an interpreter. “I think I can get through the season on a high note. On-field care, off-field care, I think I’m doing what I can to maintain my high performance on the field.”

Murphy led off the seventh with a homer and Matt Olson pulled the Braves within a run with his major league-leading 43rd homer, a two-run shot, in the eighth. Atlanta leads the majors with 227 homers.

“Even when we got down, I felt good,” manager Brian Snitker said of the Braves, who have 31 comeback wins this season. “But we can’t walk that many guys like that. The guys kept fighting and we gave ourselves a chance to win.”

Drew Smith retired Murphy, the potential go-ahead run, for the final out of the eighth and Adam Ottavino notched his seventh save with a perfect ninth.

Yonny Chirinos (5-5) gave up six runs in 4.2 innings.

