Mets rally falls short in 9th, drop chance to sweep Braves in 4-3 loss

Aug 24, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches the ball against the New York Mets during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

New York Mets reliever Gregory Soto yielded a two-out, two-run single to Jurickson Profar in the bottom of the eighth inning, which proved to be the game-winner in the Atlanta Braves’ sweep-avoiding 4-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.

The Mets nearly rallied to tie it in the top of the ninth off closer Raisel Iglesias after Juan Soto’s one-out RBI single scored Cedric Mullins and moved Francisco Lindor into scoring position, but pop-outs by Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil snuffed out the comeback. They are now 0-53 this season when trailing after eight innings.

The result ensures the Mets’ (69-61) drought without a sweep continues, the last coming from July 25-27 in San Francisco against the Giants. With the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Washington Nationals 3-2, New York now sits a season-worst seven games back of the National League East lead heading into a vital three-game tilt against them at Citi Field beginning on Monday.

“We didn’t get the job done,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We have to finish games, whether you get the lead or you’re trailing, we have to be able to finish games. Little things that we’re not doing right now continue to add up.”

David Peterson went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. An otherwise solid day was ultimately undone by two walks in the sixth inning, which resulted in the squandering of a 2-0 Mets lead.

With two outs and a runner on first after a walk to Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II singled before a walk to Nacho Alvarez Jr. loaded the bases. Sean Murphy tied the game when he poked a single to right — Peterson’s last batter of the day.

The Mets had a two-run lead thanks to the red-hot Mark Vientos, who hit his third home run in as many at-bats in the second inning, a two-run shot off Braves starter Bryce Elder.

Playing first base to give Alonso an off day from the field — he DHed instead — Vientos now has five home runs in his last seven games. He had seven in his first 83 games of the 2025 season.

It was the only damage Elder would sustain on Sunday, going six innings with three hits, six strikeouts, and two walks. He retired the final seven hitters he faced.

“We didn’t get much going after the Vientos home run,” Mendoza said. “We got a couple of chances and didn’t get the big hit. They got the big hit.”

The Mets were gifted a rally in the seventh when Braves relievers Pierce Johnson and Dylan Lee combined to walk Mullins, Lindor, and Juan Soto with two outs to load the bases, but Alonso grounded out to third to leave a golden chance beckoning.

Brett Baty came within inches of a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth, but his deep drive to right-center was run down by Harris on the warning track.

Gregory Soto had just one man on and two outs in the eighth before walking Murphy and hitting Vidal Brujan to load the bases. Profar took a high sinker and lined it into center field just in front of Mullins to score two and put Atlanta up for good.

The liner short-hopped Mullins, who stayed in center despite Tyrone Taylor — the superior defensive center fielder — standing in left after he entered the game in the eighth as a pinch-runner for Vientos.

Brandon Nimmo, making his first appearance since Wednesday due to a stiff neck, flied out to lead off the ninth in a pinch-hitting appearance. Mullins and Lindor then smacked back-to-back singles to put the Mets in business.

After falling behind 1-2 in the count, Juan Soto took an outside changeup and lined it the other way into right field to draw visitors within one. But Alonso was jammed on an inside sinker that he pulled to shallow right field, which was caught by the shortstop Brujan. McNeil met a similar fate when he was jammed by an inside fastball that nestled into the glove of first baseman Matt Olson in foul territory to end the game.

