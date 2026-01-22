Mets’ Brett Baty to play ‘a bunch of different positions,’ David Stearns says

QUEENS, NY — David Stearns saw enough from Brett Baty’s strong finish to the 2025 season to know that he had to factor in the Mets’ 2026 plans somehow, even if his primary positions have been taken up by others.

A natural third baseman, Baty’s best chances of increasing his number of at-bats will be by adopting the role of New York’s super-utility man, which includes learning and getting comfortable with first base and left field.

Baty finds himself behind Bo Bichette on the depth chart after the former Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop signed a three-year, $126 million deal to move to his spot at the hot corner. His second position, second base, is now occupied by Marcus Semien, who was acquired in the Brandon Nimmo trade from the Texas Rangers back in November.

“I think Brett has the ability, and we’re going to challenge him to have the ability to play a bunch of different positions,” Stearns said. “We know he can play third and second. He proved that to us last year. I think we’re probably going to add first and left to his toolkit as well. That’s a pretty good portfolio if he can get to the point where he’s got all four of those comfortably in his bag, he’s going to see a lot of time on the field.”

The Mets’ potential “four-shortstop infield,” as Stearns referenced, will feature career middle infielder Jorge Polanco getting his first shot at first base after learning the position during pregame infield work last season with the Seattle Mariners. He has only manned the position for one at-bat and has never recorded a chance.

That makes two veteran infielders who will be manning brand-new positions in 2026, and manager Carlos Mendoza admitted that Polanco’s transition “is the one that is going to take a little bit of time,” compared to Bichette assimilating to third.

“I’m not worried about him catching a ground ball, I think it’s more of the footwork, receiving throws, being in the right place in the cuts and the relays, getting familiar with the pitching staff. Things like that only game reps will teach him.”

Should Baty prove himself competent there, it is vital left-handed insurance on the depth chart behind Mark Vientos.

Out in left field, things remain wide open. The Mets acquired Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to take over the starting job at center field. Top prospect Carson Benge, as Stearns reiterated on Wednesday, will have a chance to break out of spring training with the big-league club, where left field is a far easier introduction compared to center.

Baty has played left in the minors and has shown a big arm that could translate well if needed, while backup center fielder Tyrone Taylor can provide “elite defense” at any of the three outfield positions.

“I’ve been very open that Carson Benge is going to have a chance to make this team. We’ve got a lot of people in our organization who believe Brett Baty is going to be a really good left fielder once he gets some experience out there… we have some options out there.”

Outside of Baty’s potential versatility, his bat down the stretch of last season made him a priority on Stearns’ keeper list. Over his final 74 games of 2025, he slashed .289/.352/.462 (.814 OPS) with 10 home runs and 26 RBI.

