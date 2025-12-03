Jul 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his home run for the cycle against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton went from imploring that he would stay with the AL Central club for the rest of his career, to maybe entertaining the idea of waiving his no-trade clause.

That bodes well for David Stearns and the New York Mets.

ESPN reported that Buxton is willing to sign off on a trade to the right situation, meaning not just a move to Atlanta to join his hometown Braves. It was Atlanta and the Mets who showed the most interest in the 31-year-old at the trade deadline (h/t The Athletic), but the Twins’ firesale at the time did not include him.

That stance could also be softening. The Twins were relegated to deadline sellers over the summer and could get a decent haul for Buxton, who has three years left on his seven-year, $100 million extension.

Considering that Buxton is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he hit 35 home runs with 83 RBI and an .878 OPS, that’s a significant bargain.

Such a stat line would be a considerable upgrade for a Mets outfield that needs some work. Stearns dealt veteran left fielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, leaving only Juan Soto as the only confirmed portion of New York’s outfield.

Tyrone Taylor has been retained as a backup center fielder, while the organization’s No. 2 prospect, Carson Benge, will be given an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training.

The Mets could also very much be in play for one of the bigger free-agent outfielders on the market, whether that be Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger.

Buxton, though, is much more affordable, and he could provide a proven center-field option if Benge is not ready just yet. When the youngster is ready to make the jump, the long-time Twin could be shifted to left field, which would take a considerable load off the oft-injured talent.

