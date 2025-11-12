Mets offseason: Prospect Carson Benge emerging as a possible centerfield contender

The New York Mets may be keeping a closer eye on one of their up-and-coming outfielders than many expected. According to team president David Stearns, rookie center fielder Carson Benge is legitimately in the mix for a spot on the 2026 roster.

While the Mets navigate decisions around their veteran roster and long-term core, they are also clearly committed to creating opportunities for younger talent. SNY reported that Stearns emphasized that the club must remain “cognizant of rising young players” when shaping the major-league team, signaling a shift toward youth development as a key part of the organization’s plan.

Benge, a 23-year-old outfielder known for his strong arm and athletic defense, impressed scouts throughout his minor league career. His ability to cover ground in center and make consistent contact at the plate has made him one of the organization’s more intriguing young players. If he can carry that momentum into camp, Benge could put real pressure on the veterans competing for the same job.

Stearns’ comments also reflect a broader organizational shift. The Mets, who have spent heavily in recent seasons to chase contention, now appear focused on sustainability, finding impact players who can grow into long-term roles. Benge represents precisely the type of homegrown success story that could help the club balance its payroll and future competitiveness.

Benge’s candidacy for the center-field job speaks volumes about the Mets’ confidence in him and how the broader outfield picture could evolve. Though details of his spring training performance weren’t spelled out, Stearns’ public acknowledgment strongly suggests the organization sees Benge as more than just organizational depth.

If Benge does crack the Opening Day lineup in center, it could be a sign of the Mets fully embracing a transition toward younger players ready to make an impact. For Mets fans, that means one of two likely outcomes: either Benge becomes the everyday center fielder, or he forces the club into a competitive battle for that position, one that could influence other roster decisions as well.

The Mets appear ready to hand the reins to their younger players. Carson Benge’s chance to stake a claim in center field is real, and if he makes the most of it, the club may be entering a new chapter sooner than many anticipated.