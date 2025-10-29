How do Mets approach their center field conundrum?

The Mets have their backup center fielder in Tyrone Taylor, who, when deployed correctly, is one of the best in baseball at that particular role. Who he’ll back up in 2026, though, is a significant mystery.

Under usual circumstances, the Mets would flash the necessary cash to sign one of the top free agents on the market, whether that be Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, or potentially even Luis Robert (he has a club option on his contract).

But this is a David Stearns-run team, and New York’s president of baseball operations has made it a priority to develop the organization’s young talent to eventually become the building blocks of a consistent contender.

Two of the Mets’ top three prospects, Carson Benge and Jett Williams, are capable of playing center field, and their ETAs to the majors are not all that far away, though both still need time.

Benge jumped from High-A Brooklyn all the way to Triple-A Syracuse in 2025, though he struggled at the plate in his final stop. After hitting over .400 in both Brooklyn and Binghamton, he batted just .178 with a .583 OPS in 24 games at Triple-A.

Williams, who batted. 281 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI in 96 games in Double-A, batted just .209 in 34 games, though his power output saw a boost with seven home runs. As the more versatile of the two prospects — he can also play second base and shortstop — he is the early favorite to see the majors first.

But that most likely will not happen when camp breaks out of spring training, meaning the Mets need a legitimate starting center fielder as a stopgap before the kids are ready.

Bellinger, Grisham, and Robert will be looking for multi-year deals. Harrison Bader, a former Met who bounced around from Minnesota to Philadelphia last season, probably would like one, too, after playing for five teams in the last three years.

That could force the Mets to the trade market, where they could re-approach the Minnesota Twins for a deal involving Byron Buxton, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay with the AL Central club. Regardless, the Twins had a pseudo-fire sale at the trade deadline, and if their downward spiral continues, he might not have a choice but to be dealt to net some assets for the rebuilding side.

The 31-year-old, who had a career year with 35 home runs, is under contract through 2028. While the Twins were selling at the deadline, the Mets made a serious push for Boxton, but they were not met with much mutual interest.

Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels is also believed to be available after he mashed a career-high 37 home runs. He is a far cheaper option than Buxton and is under team control for the next two seasons via arbitration, but his defense is suspect.

Jarren Duran has been remarkably streaky during his time with the Boston Red Sox, but is an all-around game-changer when it all comes together. The Red Sox hold an $8 million club option for 2026, and Duran has two more years of arbitration after that.

